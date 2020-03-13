Free online resources to use at home during Covid-19 outbreak

During the current health crisis caused by COVID-19, Bayard is providing the texts of the Sunday liturgies to you free of charge as an aid to worship, especially for those who cannot attend Sunday liturgies because of illness or because they have been cancelled. While this is not a replacement for actual attendance at a Sunday Mass, it will allow you to immerse yourself in the Scripture readings and prayers for each Sunday, along with our reflection on the readings. Go to Living With Christ.

In addition, our editors have compiled a list of resources to help parents provide social engagement and faith-based interaction during periods of school or church closures.

Simply click on the links below to access free resources from Catechist and other Bayard Brands.

 

Together we pray…

 

LITURGY
Living with Christ – Sunday Liturgies
Children Celebrate (Children’s Liturgy of the Word)
ACTIVITIES AND DISCUSSION STARTERS FOR FAMILIES
Pflaum Gospel Weeklies Resources for Families
SACRAMENTAL PREPARATION FOR FAMILIES
Together in Jesus Sacrament Preparation resources for families
Gifted With the Spirit Confirmation (Junior and Senior High)
SUPPORT FOR THE SICK, FOR HEALING AND HELP
Prayers for the Sick, and those suffering from COVID-19 
Prayers from  Living Faith: Prayers for Catholics
A Craft that children can do: Graces for the Sick 
Learn about Anointing of the Sick 
THE LITURGICAL YEAR
March 17 Feast day of St. Patrick 
March 19 Solemnity of St. Joseph 
March 24 Feast of St. Oscar Romero 
What Catholics Should Know about Lent and Easter 
INSPIRATION FROM MUSIC (WITH LYRICS)
“Firm in the Faith” 
“I Believe” 
Lord Bless Me on This Day” 
“Now Go” 
CATHOLIC I.Q. – CATHOLIC TRIVIA QUIZZES
The Joy of Forgiveness 
Lent and Easter 
The Lord’s Supper 
The Family of God 
Test Your Knowledge of the Saints 

 

Image credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock 566238733

