Free online resources to use at home during Covid-19 outbreak

During the current health crisis caused by COVID-19, Bayard is providing the texts of the Sunday liturgies to you free of charge as an aid to worship, especially for those who cannot attend Sunday liturgies because of illness or because they have been cancelled. While this is not a replacement for actual attendance at a Sunday Mass, it will allow you to immerse yourself in the Scripture readings and prayers for each Sunday, along with our reflection on the readings. Go to Living With Christ.

In addition, our editors have compiled a list of resources to help parents provide social engagement and faith-based interaction during periods of school or church closures.

Simply click on the links below to access free resources from Catechist and other Bayard Brands.

Together we pray…

LITURGY

ACTIVITIES AND DISCUSSION STARTERS FOR FAMILIES

SACRAMENTAL PREPARATION FOR FAMILIES

SUPPORT FOR THE SICK, FOR HEALING AND HELP

THE LITURGICAL YEAR

INSPIRATION FROM MUSIC (WITH LYRICS)

CATHOLIC I.Q. – CATHOLIC TRIVIA QUIZZES

Image credit: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock 566238733

