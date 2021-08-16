Catholic I. Q. — Test Your Knowledge of Saints

Share this article:

David O’Brien

Here’s a 20-question quiz on the Saints. It contains sample questions such as:

On All Souls Day we pray for _____________.

___________ has the title of the Queen of All Saints and Martyrs.

The founder of Western monasticism is __________.

Find the downloadable Quiz Here: Oct 2012 Quiz

Find the downloadable Answers Here: Oct 2012 answers

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their knowledge of their Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

David O’Brien, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

Photo by Brandon Morgan on Unsplash

This quiz was originally published in Catechist magazine, October 2012.

