Catholic I.Q.—The Family of God

Share this article:

Fun facts about our faith

DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question quiz about our Family of God. It contains sample questions such as:

The lists of all Jesus’ ancestors found at the beginning of the Gospels of Matthew and

Luke are called ______________.

Luke are called ______________. The first person to witness the resurrection of Jesus was _________________.

Young people who stay connected to their Catholic faith are often most influenced by their family’s ________________.

There is also a 10-question Kids’ Quiz!

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz here: CAT.March2019_CatholicIQ

David O’Brien, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

PHOTOS: SFATCAMERA/ISTOCK

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, March 2019

Share this article: