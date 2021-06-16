Talking Transcendentals

Share this article:

DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question quiz on the transcendentals. It contains sample questions such as:

Awe and wonder are gifts of the _________________.

Who said: “Doctors can heal the body, but it is music that uplifts the spirit”?

St. Irenaeus of Lyon said: “The glory of God is man fully ___________________.”

The Kids Quiz is designed for younger learners, the questions are therefore easier.

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz here: CAT.April-May2019_CatholicIQ_web

David O’Brien, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

PHOTO: DIMITAROMI/ISTOCK

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, April 2019

Share this article: