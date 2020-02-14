Catholic I.Q. — The Joy of Forgiveness

Share this article:

Here’s a 20-question quiz about Penance and Forgiveness. It contains sample questions such as:

A ______________ sin is not mortal (cutting one off from God), but it still damages one’s soul.

When the priest forgives sins in confession, it is called ___________.

Common forms of penance include extra prayer, pilgrimages, fasting, charitable works, and ____________.

The Kids Quiz is designed for younger learners, the questions are therefore easier.

This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

David O’Brien, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

