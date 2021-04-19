Catholic I.Q. — Water and Spirit

Share this article:

Enjoy these quizzes about Baptism

DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question quiz about Baptism. It contains sample questions such as:

Jesus commissioned the apostles to “make ______________ of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the holy Spirit” (Matthew 28:19).

Ananias baptized _____ after _____ heard Jesus’ voice and was told to stop persecuting Christians (see Acts 9).

We believe that through the sacraments, we have real encounters with _____________.

There is also a 10-question Kids’ Quiz!

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz here: CAT.September2019_CatholicIQ_web

David O’Brien, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, September 2019

