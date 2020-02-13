Yes You Can—Teach About Sacraments: Awakening Faith and Conversion

Paul then said, ‘John baptized with a baptism of repentance, telling the people to believe in the one who was to come after him, that is, in Jesus.’ When they heard this, they were baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus. And when Paul laid [his] hands on them, the holy Spirit came upon them, and they spoke in tongues and prophesied. (Acts of the Apostles 19:4-6)

Class discussion

■■What are the effects of Confirmation? (“the special outpouring of the Holy Spirit as once granted to the apostles on the day of Pentecost,” CCC, 1302)

■■How does this come about in the sacrament? (through the laying on of hands, anointing with holy oil, and the words “Be sealed with the gift of the Holy Spirit”)

■■What are the gifts of the Holy Spirit? (wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety, and fear of the Lord)

Activities

1. Pop Go the Saints. Blow up balloons, inserting into each balloon a slip of paper with the name of a saint. (If it is a Confirmation class, use the ones that students have chosen for their Confirmation saints.) Tie a balloon around an ankle of each student and have them scramble to step on and pop each other’s balloons (last one standing wins!) to reveal the saints. Discuss the saints and their areas of patronage (and for Confirmation students, ask why they chose them). Amazing saint stories can really open hearts!