Catholic I.Q. — The Lord’s Supper

Here’s a 20-question quiz on the Eucharist. It contains sample questions such as:

The patron saint of first communicants is ______________.

In Greek, eucharist literally means ___________.

The process by which the bread and wine are transformed into the Body and Blood of Christ is called ____________.

The Kids Quiz is designed for younger learners, the questions are therefore easier.

This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith, especially the sacraments. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz here: CAT.Nov-Dec2019_CatholicIQ_web

DAVID O’BRIEN, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

PHOTO: PUBLIC DOMAIN

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, November 2019

