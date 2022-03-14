Catholic I.Q. — Lent and Easter

Share this article:

Review facts about the liturgical calendar and more

DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question quiz on Lent and Easter. It contains sample questions such as:

tempted by Satan” (Mark 1:12-13). Holy Thursday is sometimes also called __________________ Thursday.

The _____________________ was the central message of hope the first Christians brought to the world.

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz here: LENT. EASTER CAT_March2017_CathIQ_web

Download the Answer Key here: LENT. EASTER.ANSWERSpdf

DAVID O’BRIEN, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, March 2017

