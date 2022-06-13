Christopher West: “Sex, Gender, and Jesus” (Multi-part video)

Share this article:

Christopher West, a Catholic author and speaker best known for his powerful presentations on St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body, presented a lecture on God’s plan for gender and sexuality at Ave Maria University of December 2, 2015. The event also included music provided by Mike Mangione.

The presentation is 2 hours long. The talk with Christopher West starts at 12:00, and runs about 50 mins. The second talk in the second half begins at 1:09:10 and runs about 50 mins.

Note: The presentation was given to college-age students. This video is suitable for older teens and adults. Please review it first for its content and suitability for your audience.

Share this article: