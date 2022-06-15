Share this article:

DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question quiz to review your Catholic faith and explore social doctrine. It contains sample questions such as:

“Faith without works is _________” (James 2:26).

“If you want peace, work for _________.” – Pope Paul VI

It is ___________ to pick on someone if they are different.

There is also a 10-question Kids’ Quiz!

Find the downloadable Quizzes and Answers Here: CAT.Oct2018_CatholicIQ_web

This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review what you know about Catholic Social Doctrine. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

David O’Brien is the faith formation director at St. Timothy Parish in Florida. He served as associate director of religious education for the Archdiocese of Mobile. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts About Everyday Faith.

PHOTO: VATICAN MEDIA

This quiz was originally published in Catechist magazine, October 2018.

Share this article: