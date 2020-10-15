Catholic IQ—Where God Speaks

Share this article:

DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question quiz to test your Bible knowledge. It contains sample questions such as:

St. Jerome famously said: “Ignorance of _______ is ignorance of Christ.”

When Daniel was thrown into the _____ den, God protected him (Daniel 6).

At Sunday Mass, Catholics hear ____ readings from the Bible.

There is also a 10-question Kids’ Quiz!

Find the downloadable Quizzes and Answers Here: CAT.Sept2018_CatholicIQ_web

This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review what you know about God’s Word. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

David O’Brien is the faith formation director at St. Timothy Parish in Florida. He served as associate director of religious education for the Archdiocese of Mobile. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts About Everyday Faith.

This quiz was originally published in Catechist magazine, September 2018.

