Snatched from the Dragon, Caught for Christ

Share this article:

The importance of youth ministry

PAT GOHN

Looking back on my younger years, I’m grateful for the parish-based youth ministry that offered regular retreats and weekly prayer and fellowship meetings. The biggest impact was this: The dedicated people in that ministry introduced me to Jesus Christ. I had been educated in Catholic schools to know about Christ, but the retreats and the call to prayer put me in touch with him. I learned how to pray, how to listen to God. I received nurturing in the Christian life from the wise adults who supported the youth. Looking back, I see my life as snatched from the dragon’s jaws, and captured for Christ. My life could have gone in a negative direction, but instead, I was given a path to grow in grace.

Today, youth ministries offer a variety of wonderful approaches. Yet the mission still boils down to introducing young people to Christ … offering salvation and a new life.

There are several articles on this website that approach youth ministry from a variety of perspectives.

Pat Gohn, MA is the Editor of Catechist magazine and Catechist.com.

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, February 2019 and has been modified to fit this format.

Photo by Devin Avery on Unsplash

Share this article: