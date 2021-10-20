Virtual Pilgrimage to Rome

Share this article:

Bayard, Inc. Launches the Virtual Pilgrimage “Rome, at the heart of the Church”



“For the Church, pilgrimages, in all their multiple aspects, have always been a gift of grace.” —Pope John Paul II

Pilgrimage, one of the most meaningful expressions of faith, is reinventing itself! After “Holy Week in Jerusalem” in March 2021, Bayard, Inc. offers, under the Living with Christ brand, a new and exclusive e-pilgrimage to Rome, “the Eternal City.”

ROME, AT THE HEART OF THE CHURCH, is a four-day cultural and spiritual journey of discovery, inspiration, and contemplation through sixteen high-quality videos and live celebrations.

From November 18 to November 21, 2021, participants are invited to follow the footsteps of the first pilgrims who arrived in Rome 2,000 years ago. They will visit Ancient Rome, the Forum and the Coliseum, Piazza Navona and Trevi Fountain, the Baptistery of the Saint John Lateran Basilica, St. Peter’s Square, and much more!

Every day will be an opportunity to experience the places where God has revealed himself in a unique way, to learn about them, and celebrate. The pilgrimage includes:

Guided video tours of the must-see holy places in Rome: the major basilicas; the great French churches; and most of early, ancient, and Baroque Rome

Guided video tours of the must-see holy places in Rome: the major basilicas; the great French churches; and most of early, ancient, and Baroque Rome

Mini-conferences with special guests who offer insights and reflections on the experience: Very Reverend Benoit Griere, A.A., Superior General, Augustinians of the Assumption; Father Luc Forestier, priest of the Oratory and director of the ISEO of the Catholic Institute of Paris; Father Jacques Nieuviarts, Assumptionist, editorialist at Prions en Église/Living with Christ; and Robert Mickens, Editor in Chief of La Croix International, former collaborator at Vatican Radio, and the Rome correspondent for the London Tablet

Live broadcasts of daily liturgies each day, from Rome, Italy

This faith- and culture-filled virtual tour through Rome and its wonders is hosted by Father Sebastien Antoni, Assumptionist, journalist, and program director. Father Antoni is a theologian and member of the international ecumenical society for the study of Christian liturgy and worship—Societas Liturgica—since 2006.

$25 USD PER PERSON

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER

