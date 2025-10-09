Bayard Pilgrimages Announces Two Inspiring Journeys for 2026

Walk the ancient paths of Ireland and France, where faith, history, and fellowship intertwine to offer a deeply spiritual, religious journey through lands steeped in sacred tradition and timeless beauty.

Bayard Pilgrimages is pleased to announce two spiritually rich religious pilgrimages for 2026, inviting Catholics to deepen their faith through sacred travel, prayer, and reflection. These journeys—one through France and the other through Ireland—offer unique opportunities to explore the beauty of creation, the richness of Catholic heritage, and the grace of shared spiritual experience.

In the Footsteps of Grace: A Pilgrimage Through France

Dates: May 12–22, 2026

Join on a 10-day journey to some of the most sacred and historically significant sites in France. This pilgrimage is designed to foster spiritual growth, reflection, and community as we visit:

Paris – Including the Chapel of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal

Mont Saint-Michel – A stunning abbey rising from the sea

D-Day Landing Beaches – A place of remembrance and peace

Alençon – Birthplace of Saints Louis and Zélie Martin

Chartres – Home to the magnificent Chartres Cathedral

Lourdes – A sanctuary of healing and Marian devotion

Each day includes Mass, guided reflections, and time for personal prayer.

All Are Called to Holiness: A Pilgrimage Through Ireland

Dates: October 7–15, 2026

This 9-day pilgrimage through Ireland invites you to explore a land of rugged beauty and lush green landscapes while deepening your faith. Highlights include:

Visits to sacred sites and historic churches

Moments of prayer and reflection in breathtaking natural settings

Opportunities to connect with Ireland’s rich Catholic heritage

Daily liturgy and spiritual guidance

This journey offers a peaceful and prayerful retreat into the heart of Ireland’s spiritual and cultural legacy.

Organized by Bayard Pilgrimages, these journeys are professionally coordinated with BIPEL—a trusted Catholic tour operator with over 30 years of experience. Known for its deep understanding of Catholic tradition and strong ties to dioceses and religious communities, BIPEL ensures that every pilgrimage is both spiritually meaningful and logistically seamless.

Reserve Your Place Today or Request a Proposal

Space is limited. For full itineraries, pricing, and registration, visit www.livingfaith.com/pilgrimages to learn more about our religious pilgrimages.

If you’re a leader seeking a tailor-made pilgrimage experience, please request a proposal for your desired destination. We offer curated Catholic pilgrimage tours for parishes or groups crafted to your specifications.