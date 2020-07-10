Called to Be Heroic: Youth engaging with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Discovering youth service opportunities

For DREs, youth ministers, and catechists, fitting service projects into an already full curriculum can be a challenge. That’s where the Society of St. Vincent de Paul comes in. As one of the largest lay Catholic service organizations in the world, the Society provides millions of volunteer service hours every year. Founded by a young law student, Frédéric Ozanam, in Paris in 1833, the society’s ideals of faith, friendship, and service resonate with young people, and its many local chapters have active youth and young adult groups like Westfahl’s, where students come from local Catholic parishes and schools to serve.

NextGen is the Society’s youth branch in Cranston, Rhode Island. “It’s important for teens to see service projects from beginning to end,” says Reneé Brissette, executive director of the Society’s Rhode Island chapter. But she also notes that NextGen provides opportunities for a variety of schedules, personalities, likes, and skills. “Not everyone is called to serve in the same way,” she says. “An artistic person could create signs, or a younger child can make greeting cards.” Still, she notes that by serving, young people learn important skills and life lessons.