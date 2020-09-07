Enlisting Youth Gives Life to Our Parish

So, let’s help our youth see this differently — and show the ministries in our parishes how to help us invite our youth.

What you can do:

1. Have different ministries visit your classes or group meetings throughout the year to explain what they do. These ministries should come prepared with specific ways the youth can contribute to their particular mission. If a ministry has regular youth volunteers already, so much the better. Have the youth do the presenting. When the presentation is over, make sure the youth have the proper contact information for future involvement either by asking them to list it in their phones, or offer hard copies of the information.

2. For a different spin, hold a ministry fair specifically catered toward the youth of the parish. Ask each ministry to create a booth display and provide current volunteers to answer questions. Again, be prepared with specific ways that the youth can participate. “Come to our next event” will not work without giving their attendance a specific purpose. Hold this fair during class times or group meetings as opposed to something separate. (A captive audience is easier to keep!)

Whether you choose the first or second suggestion or are inspired to launch into a different approach, be sure to start long before the sacramental year. The sooner the youth believe they belong, the more likely they will be to stay once they’re confirmed.