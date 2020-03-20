Complimentary Access to Living Faith devotionals for adults and kids –thru March!

Share this article:

Complimentary Access To Living Faith Reflections

In light of the tremendous disruptions of our daily lives due to the worldwide outbreak of the Coronavirus, we want to help you find comfort, peace and healing in your faith both now and during the challenging days and weeks ahead. To that end, Catechist’s parent company is making Living Faith Daily Catholic Devotions along with La Fe Viva and Living Faith Kids free to access online through the end of March.

You can get free, temporary access to all three daily devotionals here via PDF formats. Click on each blue line below:

Living Faith January/February/March 2020

La Fe Viva January/February/March 2020

Living Faith Kids March 2020

May these resources lead you to greater prayer and reflection, helping you to seek the Lord with confidence, knowing that he will never abandon you. We pray that good health and peace of mind will be yours as we look forward to a time when these health concerns will be eased.

May we also keep in mind what we are often told in Scripture, to “be not afraid.”

Please spread this bit of good news with everyone you know and let us all continue to share our blessings of faith, hope and love with each other.

