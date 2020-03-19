Got the Pflaum Gospel Weeklies? A Parent’s “How To” Lesson from the Publisher

Share this article:

Pflaum’s Publisher David Dziena helps respond to the church-related cancellations due to the COVID19 pandemic with a simple lesson for parents whose children learn about the faith via the Pflaum Gospel Weeklies.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Obtain the password for free access to our website and the Gospel Weeklies lessons from your parish or school

2. Go to https://www.pflaumweeklies.com/lesson…

3. Click “Log In” in the upper right corner

4. Type in your email address and the password you received where it says “Already registered? Login below”

5. Click “Log In”

If you have a question about teaching a lesson, please email us at editor@pflaum.com.

Share this article: