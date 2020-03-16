Catholic I.Q. — Help and Comfort for the Sick

Share this article:

Here’s a 20-question quiz about the Anointing of the Sick. It contains sample questions such as:

If a person is not too sick, the sacrament of ______________ should be celebrated

before Anointing of the Sick so that the person’s sins are forgiven.

If a dying person is too sick to be baptized but would seek baptism if they could,

this is called a “baptism of ___________, and that person can also be anointed.

The Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick is available to ____________.

The Kids Quiz is designed for younger learners, the questions are therefore easier.

This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz here: CAT.Feb20_CatholicIQ_Web

David O’Brien, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, February 2020

