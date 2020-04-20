Catholic I.Q. — ‘From This Day Forward … Until Death’

Share this article:

Here’s a 20-question quiz about the Sacrament of Matrimony. It contains sample questions such as:

Jesus’ first public miracle was performed at a ___________________.

A divorced Catholic cannot remarry unless his or her first marriage was ______________ .

Saint ______________ is the patron saint of married people.

The Kids Quiz is designed for younger learners, the questions are therefore easier.

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz here: CAT.Mar20_CatholicIQ_web

David O’Brien, MDiv, MA, is the faith formation director at St. Timothy parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts about Everyday Faith.

Read more articles about catechesis at home during a crisis.

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, March 2020

