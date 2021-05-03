Catholic IQ: Mary, Our Lady of Fatima

Share this article:

DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question quiz on Mary, Our Lady of Fatima. It contains sample questions such as:

Mary’s visit to Fatima also held a message for this religious group.

Mary asked the children to pray _______ daily.

Mary told the children to pray for this country.

Find the downloadable Quiz Here: MARY CAT_AprilMay2017_CathIQ_web

Find the downloadable Answers Here: MARY CAT_AprilMay2017_CathIQ_answers

This quiz can help you, your students and your students’ families review their Bible knowledge. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

David O’Brien is the faith formation director at St. Timothy Parish in Florida. He served as associate director of religious education for the Archdiocese of Mobile. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts About Everyday Faith.

Photo: Jim, the Photographer, Flickr

This quiz was originally published in Catechist magazine, October 2016.

