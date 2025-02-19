Answering God’s Call to Service

Share this article:

by Alice Ann Pfeifer, CSA

Sometimes the sacredness of the work we do as catechists gets lost in the rush of fitting weekly lesson-planning and teaching into the rest of our busy lives. It is good to take time to remember that this work is rooted in a larger call to help build up the Body of Christ on earth.

Two readers are needed for this prayer service, as well as a music player and recorded hymn. Good song choices include “We Are Called” by David Haas and “God Has Chosen Me” by Bernadette Farrell. In the worship space, set on a prayer table a statue or framed image of Christ, a candle, a green plant or bouquet of flowers, a Bible with Isaiah 11:1-3 marked, a pen or marker, and a sheet of paper on which you have written these words: “We have heard the Lord’s call, and we are here to do the Lord’s will. As teachers and mentors for the children God has entrusted to us, we promise to help build up the Body of Christ on earth. We will live God’s dream for us!” Make sure there are lines at the bottom of the paper on which catechists can sign their names.

Leader: Did you ever think of yourself as a bodybuilder? Probably not, yet, that is what you are when you answer God’s call to teach and mentor the young members of our parish. You help build up the Body of Christ on earth. The Second Vatican Council document on the Church, Lumen gentium, speaks of this call.

First Reader: The laity are gathered together in the People of God and make up the Body of Christ under one Head. Whoever they are they are called upon, as living members, to expend all their energy for the growth of the Church and its continuous sanctification, since this very energy is a gift of the Creator and a blessing of the Redeemer (Lumen gentium n. 33).

Leader: Let us pause to consider our call to serve God as catechists here in (name of parish).

Observe a moment of silence.

Leader: Let us pray.

All: Lord Jesus Christ, you call each of us by name to love and serve God all the days of our lives. We can love God in this way only because God has first loved us in this way. From the fullness of your own divine life and energy, we have received life and energy. Just as the prophet Isaiah promised long ago, you came and lived among us to show us—and share with us—the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

Second Reader: Isaiah 11:1-3 (the gifts of the Spirit)

Leader: Lying deep within us is every Gift of the Holy Spirit—wisdom, understanding, counsel, strength, knowledge, fear of the Lord, and more. These Gifts are all that we need to help Christ build up his Church on earth. And so, in the name of Christ our Lord, I ask you the same questions that Christ asked Peter before leaving the Church on earth in Peter’s care. These questions are based on John 21:15-17.

Do you love Christ your Lord?

All: Yes, the Lord knows that I love him.

Leader: Then feed his lambs.

Do you love Christ your Lord?

All: Yes, the Lord knows that I love him.

Leader: Then tend his sheep.

Do you love Christ your Lord?

All: The Lord knows everything, and he knows that I love him.

Leader: Then feed his sheep.

All: We have heard the Lord’s call, and we are here to do the Lord’s will. As teachers and mentors for the children God has entrusted to us, we promise to help build up the Body of Christ on earth. We will live God’s dream for us!

Leader: During our concluding hymn, I invite you to come forward and sign your name to a written pledge of the words you have just spoken.

Play the recording you selected. When all have returned to their places, close the service with the Prayer of Praise (Glory Be).

Sister Alice Ann Pfeifer, CSA, has worked in religious education as a teacher and writer. She holds a master's degree in pastoral studies from St. Joseph's College of Maine and presently resides in Fond du Lac, WI.

Permission is granted to copy for community prayer.

Copyright 2013, Bayard, Inc. All rights reserved. This article is protected by United States copyright and other intellectual property laws and may not be reproduced, rewritten, distributed, redisseminated, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast, directly or indirectly, in any medium without the prior written permission of Bayard, Inc.