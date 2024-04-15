A Family Together: Know Your Sacraments Activity Page

Share this article:

JEAN LARKIN

Each of the seven sacraments of the Church has a special place in our faith journeys. Some sacraments are received only one time during a special moment in our lives and others are celebrated many times. Regardless of how often we receive a sacrament it is a powerful moment and has a specific intention and recognizable symbols, and it is celebrated in a special ritual.

CLICK HERE to download a reproducible group activity page.

This article first appeared in Catechist magazine, April 2016.

Share this article: