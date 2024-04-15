Catholic I.Q – The Catholic Church: Her mission and members

Share this article:

DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question quiz on the Catholic Church. It contains sample questions such as:

What is the central mission of the Catholic Church?

Once Christ saves us from sin and eternal punishment, our life in Christ is nourished by____?

The word catholic means___?

There is also a 10-question kids quiz as well.

This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith. Permission is granted to share it at church, school, or at home.

The Quizzes and the Answer Keys are available in a free PDF. Click here to download: CAT.March2018.CatholicIQ_web

David O’Brien is the faith formation director at St. Timothy Parish in Florida. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts About Everyday Faith.

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, March 2018.

Image credit: Shutter Stock 320760683

