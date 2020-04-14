Celebrate the Domestic Church! coloring sheet

Share this article:

Here’s a fun activity for children celebrating the Domestic Church by Deacon Jim Burrows. Please share with families so children can color and display it at home during this time of quarantine.

Click on this link to download a printable coloring sheet: Domestic_Church_Coloring

This is the coloring page:

