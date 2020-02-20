Confirmation Holy Spirit Shield

IDEAS FOR YOUNGER STUDENTS:

■■For the youngest of learners who are just being introduced to the sacraments or the Holy Spirit, have them focus their shields on the gifts or fruits of the Holy Spirit.

■■Have students draw pictures to represent the gifts or fruits of the Holy Spirit.

IDEAS FOR OLDER STUDENTS:

■■Have students search for Scripture passages they can use on their shield, such as Isaiah 11:2-5 that is about the gifts of the Holy Spirit.

■■Allow students to search the Catechism of the Catholic Church for relevant quotes and phrases about the Holy Spirit or Confirmation that they could use on their shield, such as paragraph 1303 about the graces given and deepened.