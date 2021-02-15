Test Your Catechism Knowledge

Share this article:

BY DAVID O’BRIEN

Here’s a 20-question quiz on the Catechism of the Catholic Church. It contains sample questions such as:

The Catechism is called “universal” because it was written for __________.

True or False: The Pope wrote the Catechism.

The Catechism uses the _________ to teach about Christian prayer.

This quiz can help you, your students, and your students’ families review their knowledge about our Catholic faith, and the Catechism. Permission is granted to share this quiz at church, school, or at home.

Download the Quiz by clicking here: CAT_Feb2017_CathIQ

Download the answer key by clicking here: CAT_Feb2017_CathIQ_answers

David O’Brien is the faith formation director at St. Timothy Parish in Florida. He served as associate director of religious education for the Archdiocese of Mobile. He teaches theology at St. Leo University and is the author of There’s a Beer in My Handbag: Unusual Thoughts About Everyday Faith.

This quiz was originally published in Catechist magazine, February 2017.

Image credit: Niroworld / Shutter Stock

