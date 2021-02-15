For Children! SONGS to JOURNEY with JESUS during LENT!

Share this article:

Songs to Journey with Jesus during Lent

Featuring Miss Heidi and John Burland

Join Catholic composer, John Burland, and Children’s Liturgy of the Word host, Miss Heidi, for a new sing-a-long special called “Songs to Journey with Jesus during Lent.”

This free children’s video introduces children to the season of Lent and invites children to sing along to some of John’s special songs for this prayerful liturgical season.

You can also watch this at this link on YouTube: https://youtu.be/V4hbrOc9cpA

Miss Heidi offers age-appropriate catechesis

John Burland sings with the children (lyrics included!)

