Storyboard That: An Easy-to-Use App for Storytelling

Sr. Caroline Cerveny, SSJ-TOSF

Storyboard That helps create digital stories. It is easy to use, inexpensive, and fun to use! There is a 14-day free trial for teachers at StoryboardThat.com. Besides a mobile device or a computer, good Wi-Fi service is needed in the church, classroom, or hall where you meet.

With Storyboard That, I encourage catechists to engage their students in re-telling Scripture stories. Here is an example using a Sunday Gospel reading, Matthew 6:24-34.

 Storyboard That offers a variety of backgrounds and characters. Users can change the pose and expression of characters by selecting from a range of emotions and actions, and text tools are available. By engaging your students in re-telling Scripture stories, you can share the story in various ways: Print the story with or without the text, download the images to use in a PowerPoint presentation, show as a slide show, or embed on a website.

I discovered this tool at the Future of Educational Technology Conference in Orlando, Florida. Find another article about the 2017 conference with my takeaways for religious educators and Catholic school teachers,What I learned at FETC: Leading 21stCentury Faith Learning.”

Sr. Caroline Cerveny, SSJ-TOSF, DMin, is a faith-based educational technology specialist. She is founder and president of Digital Disciple Network and co-founder of Digital Discipleship Boot Camp. Visit Facebook.com/digitaldisciplenetwork/ to share what is happening in your parish.

