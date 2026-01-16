Sharing Prayer

Share this article:

by Mary McEntee McGill

[CLICK HERE] for a prayer card titled “To Follow You” (for students).

[CLICK HERE] for a prayer card titled “I Am Called” (for catechists).

In recent weeks, you and the team have been preparing for the learning year ahead by reviewing texts and working on lesson plans. In this prayer, you will bless one another in a special way and profess your beliefs in the creed.

On your prayer table, place a Bible, marked at Ephesians 3:14-21, and one or more of the following: a plant or bouquet of fresh-cut flowers, a picture of a patron saint, a crucifix, a photo of students in the program.

You also will need the name of each person present written on a 3” x 5” card along with a special petition for his or her ministry. For example: “Sarah, as she invites students to explore Scripture.” “John, as he challenges students to learn more about the Apostles.” “Terry, as she prepares young children to celebrate Sacraments for the first time.” Place the cards on the prayer table.

Finally, you will need one volunteer to read the Scripture.

Leader: As we begin our ministry this year, we are not alone. We are assured that God is with us. Saint Paul gives us wonderfully reassuring words:

Reader 1: Ephesians 3:14-21 (that Christ may dwell in our hearts through faith)

Leader: Throughout the year ahead, God invites you to use your gifts and talents to share the teachings of the Catholic Church. Let us bless one another.

Read the name and petition on each 3” x 5” card and invite all gathered to respond to each with:

All: May she/he know the love of Christ that surpasses knowledge.

At the end of the blessings:

Leader: Let us join hands and pray together the Apostles’ Creed, which expresses our beliefs and reminds us of the power of the Lord present to us in our ministry.

All: I believe in God, the Father almighty, Creator of heaven and earth, and in Jesus Christ, his only Son, our Lord, who was conceived by the Holy Spirit, born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died and was buried; he descended into hell; on the third day he rose again from the dead; he ascended into heaven, and is seated at the right hand of God the Father almighty; from there he will come to judge the living and the dead.

I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy catholic Church,

the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting.

Amen.

Leader: Praying with a community of believers and co-workers is important and meaningful. Let us treasure our community prayer throughout the year ahead, and close today with a sign of peace.

Mary has professionally served parishes and dioceses for more than 40 years and continues to enjoy catechetics in Dallas, TX. She is the author of Stories to Invite Faith Sharing (Resource Publications).

Permission is granted to make copies of this material for use with your catechetical team and students.

Copyright 2013, Bayard, Inc. All rights reserved. This article is protected by United States copyright and other intellectual property laws and may not be reproduced, rewritten, distributed, redisseminated, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast, directly or indirectly, in any medium without the prior written permission of Bayard, Inc.

This article was written by the Catechist Staff and appeared in Catechist magazine, January 2014.

Image Credit: Shutter Stock 153536591