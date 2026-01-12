A Catechist’s Prayer Before Class

Share this article:

by Maria Roccapriore

Lord, Jesus, Divine Teacher,

Thank you for the special

opportunity

to share your Word and Life

with my students today.

Fill me with your Holy Spirit

and bless me and my efforts

to be a true witness

of your Presence to them.

Sanctify all that I say and do.

Let my catechetical instruction

today

bring my students into a closer

relationship with you in prayer,

knowledge, and grace.

Help me to proclaim your

Good News

with passion and conviction.

Show me the way to guide them

toward accepting you as their

personal Lord and Savior in

imitation of Mary and the saints.

Together, may we celebrate

your unconditional love

now and always.

Amen.

