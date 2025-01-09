Eucharistic Revival Invitation: Walk With One

Share this article:

As we enter this new year, we are reaching the midpoint of the final year of the Eucharistic Revival (that is, our Year of Mission

Here’s your invitation and your challenge: Walk With One.

Walk With One is an invitation for every Catholic to accompany someone on their journey toward a relationship with Jesus and his Church. This form of person-to-person evangelization can be done in 4 simple steps

Identify the person God wants you to walk with. Intercede for that person. Connect with that person. Invite him or her to take a next step.

Anyone can follow these steps to evangelize. In fact, by virtue of our Baptism, we are all called to share the Gospel. Imagine what our Church and our nation would look like if every Catholic answered this call! Learn more about each of the 4 steps and access free resources to support your mission at the Eucharistic Revival website.

Join with thousands of Catholics across the U.S. in this effort! Endorsed by the USCCB’s Secretariat of Evangelization and Catechesis.