Patron of Students Back-to-School Treat

By Jessica Gordon

“Christian perfection consists in three things: praying heroically, working heroically, and suffering heroically.” — St. Anthony Mary Claret

A patron is a saint who is venerated as a special intercessor before God. According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church, a “patron saint provides a model of charity and the assurance of his prayer” (CCC, 2156, 2165).

These Patron of Students Back-to-School Treats provide a perfect opportunity to introduce your students to some of our heavenly intercessors. What a great way to begin the school year!

Here are some saints who are patrons of students:

St. Thomas Aquinas

St. Catherine of Alexandria

St. Nicholas of Myra

St. Philomena

St. Gemma Galgani

St. Ursula

St. John Bosco

St. Jerome

St. Joseph of Cupertino

St. Isidore

St. Ambrose

St. Gregory the Great

Find additional patrons here: CatholicSaints.info/patrons-of-students/

Patron saints of students, pray for us!

MATERIALS NEEDED

3 1/2 ” x 4 1/2 ” yellow cardstock

pinking shears

3 1/2 ” x 1/2 ” pink cardstock

1″ circle pink cardstock

3 1/2 ” x 3/8 ” aluminum foil

ROLO® and Hershey’s Kisses

adhesive

ribbon

Patron of Students tag

WITH THE CLASS

Trim one short end of the yellow cardstock with pinking sheers (zigzag-edged scissors), and score every 1/4 ” lengthwise. Wrap around a ROLO and adhere. Next, wrap the pink cardstock at the opposite end, adding the pink circle to cover the exposed end of the ROLO. Cover the seam between the yellow and pink paper with the strip of aluminum foil. Adhere one Hershey’s Kiss.

to the top. Attach the Patron of Students tag with some ribbon.

Note: For a quick and easy alternative to the cardstock and foil, download a free printable version of the wrapper here.

LET US PRAY

Creator of all things, true source of light and wisdom, origin of all being, graciously let a ray of your light penetrate the darkness of my understanding. Take from me the double darkness in which I have been born, an obscurity of sin and ignorance. Give me a keen understanding, a retentive memory, and the ability to grasp things correctly and fundamentally. Grant me the talent of being exact in my explanations and the ability to express myself with thoroughness and charm. Point out the beginning, direct the progress, and help in the completion. I ask this through Christ our Lord. Amen. —A Prayer for Students by St. Thomas Aquinas

Jessica Gordon blogs at ShowerOfRoses.blogspot.com and CatholicCuisine.blogspot.com.

Image credit: Photos courtesy of Jessica Gordon.

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, September 2016, and has been modified for this format.

Find a downloadable PDF of this article by clinking this link: CAT_Sept2016_CraftCat

