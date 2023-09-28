A Robust Catholic Identity

Share this article:

By Joe Paprocki

Overcoming the tendency toward a “beige Catholicism”

One of my favorite ideas to borrow from Bishop Robert Barron, is his notion of battling what he calls “beige Catholicism.” Bishop Barron rightly asserts that there is a tendency among Catholics to want to blend in and conform in society and play down our differences with others. This is all part of a trend that is especially prevalent among Millennials that blame religious differences for most of the world’s problems. They sometimes see the solution as the playing down of those differences in favor of a “we all worship the same God anyway” philosophy. For Catholics, the result is too often a “beige Catholicism” — a bland identity that allows Catholics to simply blend in.

The solution is not to play down our differences but to fully understand them so we can talk civilly with others about those differences. Catholicism is ultimately a unique way of seeing — a spirituality. This Catholic way of seeing can be characterized by five distinct qualities that shape the way we see all of reality and thus shape the way we live, move, and have our being. They are:

A sense of sacramentality: We rely on signs and symbols to express what words alone are incapable of expressing. We have a “language of mystery” that includes sacramental objects (medals, scapulars, rosaries, etc.) and sacramental actions (blessing ourselves, lighting candles for others, praying novenas, etc.)

Without these five adjustments to our vision, we simply see the way the world sees. Yet Jesus taught us to see with a new set of eyes. Thankfully, over the past 2,000 years, Catholics have developed a rich treasury of practices that enable us to put on the eyes of Christ each and every day of our lives. These practices, which flow specifically from the five characteristics outlined above, can be integrated into our everyday lives where they enable us not to withdraw from the world or to blend in with it, but to robustly engage the world in a life-giving way.

If being a Catholic doesn’t make a bit of difference in our everyday lives, why bother? This year, in this column, I will focus on specific ways that we catechists can instill a robust Catholic identity in those we teach. As we gradually help young people to integrate these practices into their lives, we will be helping their lives to take on new meaning. Gradually, they will learn to see differently and, as a result, they will live and act differently.

As we form young people in faith, let’s not settle for a “beige Catholicism” when we have such a rich palate of colors to choose from!

Joe Paprocki, DMin, is the National Consultant for Faith Formation for Loyola Press.

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, September 2016, and has been modified to fit this format.

Image Credit: YACOBCHUK / ISTOCK.COM /Thinkstock Photos 127005788

