My Neighbor’s Faith

Share this article:

by Cullen Schippe

[CLICK

HERE]to learn more about the Center for Christian and Jewish Relations.

[CLICK

HERE]to learn more about the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement and their Week

of Prayer for Christian Unity.

I am really

quite fond of my dentist. Not only is my dentist a world-class practitioner of

family dentistry, he is a bit of a renaissance man. Whether playing a

twelve-string guitar or rehashing the highlights and low points of the Yankee

season, my dentist demonstrates that life is for living.

My dentist

has another passion that I truly admire. He is Jewish, to be sure, but he

consciously lives the spirit of Nostra aetate—the

Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on

the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions. He works closely

with and is a board member of the Center for Christian and Jewish Understanding

at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut.

My dentist’s

passion for such a great cause makes me very aware of the kind of world we live

in. There was a time (if you will grant me a “back in my day” statement), when

the world seemed more homogeneous.

Usually, our neighbors shared our faith, and our lives seemed to revolve around

the parish church. Occasionally, somebody in the family would marry “outside the

faith,” but that seemed more the exception than the rule. We tended to hang

around with other Catholics.

Today,

things are quite different. Our neighborhoods are dotted with churches,

synagogues, mosques, and temples. The people next door might belong to an

evangelical mega-church with an arena for Sunday worship. Our neighbors might

be Mormons, Jehovah’s Witnesses, or Seventh-Day Adventists. We also see great

diversity in Christianity itself. We live and work in a sea of religious

diversity.

That does

not mean we need to live in a world of religious animosity. Part of our

catechetical task is to put our lessons on the Catholic faith into a real-world

context. A major part of the context is the simple fact that our neighbors may

not believe what we believe or understand the world the way we do.

Few of us

are equipped for inter-faith dialog or to work for religious freedom or to

effect Christian unity. In our diverse world, however, we can acquire and hand

on to those we teach three simple attitudes toward our neighbor’s faith.

The first

attitude is respect. Our neighbors take their faith as seriously as we take

ours. We need to respect them and show that respect when we talk to them or

about them. Nothing communicates a generous heart like the respect we show

those who seem different from us.

The second

attitude is understanding. Stereotypes abound when it comes to religious

diversity. As catechists, we need to do all we can to turn back the tide of

misunderstanding and point toward an ever-greater appreciation for our

neighbor’s faith. Understanding does not necessarily mean agreement.

Understanding does, however, provide a basis for the final attitude.

That

attitude is kindness. In our dealings with people of other faith traditions or

differing Christian heritages, kindness is the keystone. For freedom of

religion to continue, we need to treat one another with charity and loving

concern. People are not “isms.” To live in today’s diverse world, we need to

see one another as sincere believers who are following our consciences and

trying to live according to the rules of our faith.

There is one

more very helpful activity—prayer. More than 100 years ago, Father Paul

Wattson, who came to Catholicism from the Anglican Church, started a religious

order based on building love and understanding among people of differing

beliefs. The Franciscan Friars of the Atonement sponsor a week of prayer every

January that celebrates the understanding, respect, and kindness needed to

bring various Christians together.

I would like

to think that I could have and share the attitudes toward my neighbor’s faith

that I see in my dentist. These attitudes are furthered by men and women of

good will everywhere who do not see diversity as a barrier to our basic mission

to love one another and to pray with Jesus Christ, “that all may be one” (John

17:21).

If you would

like to learn more about the Center for Christian and Jewish Understanding, go

to ccjr.us. To learn more about the Franciscan Friars of the Atonement and

their week of prayer for Christian Unity, visit atonementfriars.org.

Copyright 2013, Bayard, Inc. All rights reserved. This article is protected by United States copyright and other intellectual property laws and may not be reproduced, rewritten, distributed, redisseminated, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast, directly or indirectly, in any medium without the prior written permission of Bayard, Inc.

This article was written by the Catechist Staff and appeared in Catechist magazine, December 2012.

Image Credit: MIA Studio/Shutter Stock 557176453