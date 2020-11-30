The Immaculate Conception Explained (video)

This might be a little fast paced for younger students, but Fr. Mike offers background on the theology and understanding of Mary’s Immaculate Conception, that we celebrate annually on December 8, (nine months before her birthday on September 8).
