Creeds: Words of Life-Giving Faith

by William H. Johnston, PhD

Early twentieth-century British author

Evelyn Underhill (d. 1941) began one of her many writings on mysticism and spirituality

by recounting that “a very earnest but rather nebulous lady once defined her

creed to me in these words: ‘I feel there is a spiritual something somewhere.’”

Well, that’s a start. And, indeed, it

represents a not uncommon way of understanding things shared by people today

(“I’m spiritual, not religious”) as well as in New Testament times—think of the

altar Paul found in Athens dedicated “To an Unknown God” (Acts of the Apostles

17:23).

But Christians affirm more than this. Christians

affirm that we know God’s very name because God has revealed it. God’s name is

so holy that some Jews, out of reverence, will not even speak it: “YHWH” (see

Exodus 3:13–15). This is a term notoriously hard to translate—perhaps “I am who

I am” or “I will be who I will be.” We also know that Jesus called God “Abba”

(see Mark 14:36)—equivalent to the familial childhood word we use for our own

fathers—and he bid us make bold to call God “Father” as well (see Luke 11:2,

Matthew 6:9).

Starting, if you will, with the name of

God (“I believe in God the Father…”), Christian creeds articulate in concise,

almost poetic form, some of the most fundamental of the saving and joyful

truths that constitute the Christian faith. Such formulations have been around

since the beginnings of Christianity.

Scripture

The New Testament contains passages

considered creedal. Some give witness to affirmations about Jesus: that he is

Lord (see Romans 10:9; Philippians 2:11) or Christ (see Mark 8:29; 1 John 2:22,

5:1). Others list basic teachings (see Hebrews 6:1–2). Still others are more

narrative in form, as when Paul reminds Corinthian Christians: “For I handed on to you as of first importance

what I also received: that Christ died for our sins in accordance with the

scriptures; that

he was buried; that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the

scriptures; that

he appeared to Cephas, then to the Twelve” (1 Corinthians 15:3–5; the list continues

for another few verses).

These passages tell us that from the

beginning, Christians reflected theologically on what God had done in Christ

and, under the guidance of God’s Spirit, formulated that reflection into basic

affirmations of faith. We can see something of the process and fruits of that

reflection in the account of Resurrection appearances in 1 Corinthians 15. We

can also consider what implications might follow for us.

1.

The first Christian believers sought and found theological meaning in the

events of Christ’s life. His death on the cross, for example, could seem to be

a tragic end to a failed life. Instead, it was understood as a purposeful act

undertaken and endured “for our sins”—that is, as part of God’s saving plan

(see Hebrews 10:12; 1 Peter 3:18; Matthew 1:21, 26:28). We, too, can find spiritual

and catechetical riches by theologically pondering each event of Christ’s life,

for each is a mystery given to us from which we can draw life (see Catechism of the Catholic Church, nos. 512-521).

2.

The first Christians sought and found theological meaning in their personal and

collective experiences of seeing the Risen Christ. We, too, can theologically

reflect on our own life experiences, seeking to sense God’s presence within

them and to hear God’s call.

3.

The first Christians sought and found the theological meaning of these events

by pondering and interpreting them not just according to their own lights, but

specifically by the light of revelation, “in accordance with the scriptures”—a

phrase still used in the Creed (see Romans 1:1–2; Luke 24:25–27 and 32). This

reminds us to make our own prayer and catechetical ministry as thoroughly

biblical as possible.

4.

In their theological pondering, early Christians recognized certain features of

their Christian beliefs to be more primary or pivotal than others. Paul thus

speaks of the Paschal Mystery of Christ’s death and Resurrection as being “of

first importance” (see Romans 4:24–25, 8:34, and 14:9; 2 Corinthians 13:4). The

Second Vatican Council took the same approach in speaking of the “hierarchy of

truths”—the understanding that, among the truths of the faith, some are more

foundational while others are derivative (see

Decree on Ecumenism, n. 11). For example, to say that God is

Creator is foundational; belief in angels derives from that. This is an

important distinction for catechists to know and teach.

Liturgy

Creeds were used not only didactically,

as tools of teaching, but also liturgically, first in the rite of Baptism. In

that context, they took an explicitly Trinitarian form based on Matthew

28:19–20. What we know as the Apostles’ Creed was the baptismal creed of the

Roman Church. Baptismal professions of faith are dialogical: the person being

baptized is asked whether he or she believes what the Church believes about

Father, Son, and Spirit, and the person replies, “I do.”

Something essential about the Christian

faith can be seen here. Saint Paul tells us that “faith comes from what is

heard” (Romans 10:17). That is to say, the Christian faith is not something I

think up or think out for myself; rather, it comes to me as a given, something

I encounter from outside, that opens me up to what is beyond my own

conceiving—which I then continue to ponder so as to understand it more deeply

and live it more authentically.

Further, we see in this dialogue that

Christian faith is inherently social; I receive it from others who have come

before me, who hand it on to me so that I in turn can accept it, enter into it,

be formed by it, and live from it. Then it falls to me, in turn, to proclaim

and hand it on to others so they also may hear and, by God’s grace, accept and

enter into these saving mysteries (see Introduction

to Christianity, Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger, San Francisco, CA: Ignatius

Press, 2004). Through this entire process, of course, faith remains always and

first of all a gift and grace of God; we can believe only with the prior and

sustaining help of the Holy Spirit (see CCC, n. 153).

Creeds did not become part of the Mass

until the sixth century, first in the Christian East and later in the West, in

Spain. Around the year 800, the Nicene-Constantinopolitan Creed, formulated at

the Councils of Nicaea (325) and Constantinople (381), was introduced into the

Mass in Gaul (France). It was first used in the Mass at Rome in the year 1014,

on the occasion of Pope Benedict VIII’s coronation of St. Henry II; it was part

of the ritual of Mass in Henry’s Germany, and he requested (indeed, insisted)

on its use. Ever since, it has been in the Roman liturgy, and we say or sing it

at Mass on Sundays still today. We do so both to respond to the Word of God

just heard in the readings and preached in the homily, and “to honor and

confess the great mysteries of the faith…before the celebration of these

mysteries in the Eucharist begins” (General

Instruction of the Roman Missal,n. 67).

I Believe—We

Believe

Creeds sometimes begin “I believe,” and

sometimes “We believe.” Both forms are traditional and legitimate, manifesting

different aspects of the dynamics of faith. On the one hand, “faith is a

personal act…the free response of the human person to God who reveals himself”

(Compendium: Catechism of the Catholic

Church, n. 30). Each one of us

must come to be able to say for herself or himself, with mind well informed and

heart fully engaged, “I believe”—and to do so more and more knowingly,

committedly, and joyfully each year. Preparing us to do this at Easter, when we

renew our baptismal promises, is one of the chief purposes of Lent.

At the same time—or should we say, but

first of all—faith is “an ecclesial act which expresses itself in the

proclamation, ‘We believe’” (Compendium, n. 30). As noted before,

faith is something we receive as a gift from God, a gift that typically comes

to us through the Church. “It is the Church that believes first, and so bears,

nourishes, and sustains my faith….It is through the Church that we receive faith

and new life in Christ by Baptism” (CCC, n. 168). We acknowledge the priority

of the Church’s faith and our own need, choice, privilege, and joy to enter and

participate in it when we profess “We believe.”



Using the

Creeds

How can we use the creeds so that they

have a life-giving effect for us? Here are a few simple suggestions.

1. Learn them by heart. Memorize our two

principal creeds: the Nicene-Constantinopolitan Creed that we usually say at

Mass, and the Apostles’ Creed that may also be used at Mass and is always prayed

at the beginning of the Rosary. As Blessed John Paul II said, “the blossoms, if

we may call them that, of faith and piety do not grow in the desert places of a

memory-less catechesis.” He immediately went on to add that “what is essential

is that the texts that are memorized must at the same time be taken in and

gradually understood in depth, in order to become a source of Christian life on

the personal level and the community level” (On Catechesis in Our Time, n. 55). Fostering this understanding-in-depth is the role of catechetical

ministry.

2.

Pray them.

Pope Benedict XVI tells us that the Creed served the early Christians “as a

daily prayer not to forget the commitment they had undertaken in Baptism” (Porta fidei, n. 9). Today, when reciting

or singing the creed at Mass, we can take care to be conscious of what we are professing,

meaning the words as an expression of

our own faith and trust in God. Or, in personal prayer, take time to pray the

words of the Creed in the manner of lectio

divina. In such ways as these, we can give ourselves to prayer and let God

use the words of the Creed to lead us to deeper, stronger faith.

3.

Study them.

See Additional Resources in the Expanded

Study Guide for suggestions for studying the

creeds.

4.

Teach them.

Find a way in your catechetical ministry to teach the creeds. You may be able

to do a unit on a creed or a segment of a creed. At least make sure to reference

the Creed as you teach what you teach—Scripture (e.g., “in accordance with the

Scriptures”), Church (“I believe in one, holy, catholic, and apostolic

Church”), Sacraments (“I confess one Baptism for the forgiveness of sins”), and

so on. Doing so may help learners see how your topic has its place in the

larger framework of the Christian faith; it can help them understand more fully

what they are saying at Mass when they profess the Creed.

Is

it a good idea to invite students in a classroom or perhaps on a retreat to

formulate their own “personal” profession of faith (in an age-appropriate way)? Yes, it

certainly can be—especially after they have first studied the Church’s faith as

expressed in the creeds. This can then be a way to help them become reflective,

conscious, and articulate about their own way of understanding and expressing the

faith that they hold and the faith that holds them.

If

a class or retreat group has formulated a creed, is it appropriate to use that

formula in a prayer service? Perhaps, if the prayer service is for those who

communally developed the formula. Is it

appropriate to use it in the Mass? No. Mass or the Liturgy of the Hours is

never just that gathered assembly’s prayer; it is always a participation in the

liturgy of the Church—indeed, in the liturgy of heaven (see CCC, nos. 1090, 1137-1139).

Just as we always read only Scripture at Mass and not any other reading,

however personally meaningful to a particular person or community, so also we

do not change the Creed when celebrating Mass. Rather, we honor and share in

the profession of the Church’s faith hallowed by generations of use, and let

ourselves be formed in faith by it.

Using this

Common Language

Creedal formulas have been part of the

Church’s life from the beginning, and they continue to play an essential role

in the Church today, for “they permit one to express, assimilate, celebrate,

and share together with others the truth of the faith through a common language”

(Compendium, n. 31). Through our use of this common

language of faith, may we seek to grow together in faith and in love for God

and one another.

Endnotes

1. The Creed as we say it in Mass begins with the Latin

word, Credo, that is, the first

person singular, “I believe.” Interestingly, even this usage can manifest the

ecclesial dimension of faith, for as St. Thomas Aquinas said, we see here that

“the confession of faith is handed down in the Creed, as it were, as coming

from the person of the Church, united by means of the Faith” (see Aquinas, Summa theologiae, IIa-IIae, I, 9, as

cited in the Vatican Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the

Sacraments, Liturgiam authenticam, n.

65).

Dr. William

Johnston is Associate Professor in the Department of Religious Studies at the

University of Dayton where he teaches courses related to pastoral ministry. He

has held parish and archdiocesan catechetical positions, directed a diocesan

ministry formation program, and chaired the board of NALM.

Expanded

Study Guide

In its “Pastoral Recommendations for the

Year of Faith,” the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith writes: “Faith

which is a personal trust in the Lord and the faith which we profess in the

Creed are inseparable; they focus on each other and they require each other.”

Dr. Johnston presents a clear, comprehensive, and practical introduction to the

historical development of the Creed.

Pope Benedict XVI names the task of every

believer during this Year of Faith: “to rediscover the content of the faith

that is professed, celebrated, lived and prayed, and to reflect on the act of

faith…” (Porta fidei, n. 9). In

this spirit, Johnston invites us to contemplatively reflect on the Creed and

discover the depth and beauty of what we proclaim each time we pray “We believe….”

Reflection

Questions

1. What is my experience of praying the

Creed during the liturgy or at other times? How do I pray the Creed—or am I

simply saying the words? What is the difference between “praying” and “saying”

the Creed?

2. What new insights does Dr. Johnston present

regarding the theological reflection of early Christians on what God had done

in Christ? How did this influence the formulation of the Creed?

3. What does “baptismal professions of

faith are dialogical” mean? (Be specific.)

4. The Creeds did not become part of the

Mass until the sixth century. How did this evolve?

5. What is the difference between praying

“I believe” and praying “We believe”? Why is this important?

6. How can I use the creeds so that they

have a life-giving effect in my life?

7. What catechetical approach might I use

to spark my students’ appreciation for the beauty of praying the Creed?

8. Why are creedal formulas important for

the Church’s life?

Exercises



1. First, spend quality time reflecting

on the Creed as presented in Dr. Johnston’s article. Second, reflect on how you

might put the Creed into your own words. What have you learned from this

experience? What difference does it offer you for praying the Creed during

Mass? You may use this same exercise with your students.

2. Have students work in teams to create

a visual understanding of the Creed. This could be accomplished through a wall

panel of religious pictures or a multimedia PowerPoint presentation. You might

check YouTube for some examples.

3. Meditative reading is a good way to learn

how to pray and not simply say prayers. Demonstrate to your students how to

prayerfully embrace the Creed. Ask them to memorize the Creed and pray it every

night before they retire.

4. Identify liturgical songs that connect

with the various phrases in the Creed. Have students listen to the songs,

reflect on their meaning, and discern how the songs help them come to a deeper

appreciation for the meaning of the Creed for living as disciples of Jesus.

5. The use of the body is a great prayerful

experience. First, identify various gestures that could be used to illustrate

the various ideas in the Creed. Teach these gestures to your students as

another way to pray. Or, ask students to identify gestures that help them

meditate with their entire body on the beautiful teachings (beliefs) in the

Creed.

6. Give each student a 3’ x 5’ piece of

white fabric. Have them create a Creed prayer rug that they can position in a

special prayer corner in the bedroom for praying the Creed each day.

Additional

Resources

Catechism of

the Catholic Church. Washington, DC: USCCB Publishing, 1994 (usccb.org).

Congregation

for the Doctrine of the Faith: Recommendations for the Year of Faith (vatican.va).

Disciples

Called to Witness: The New Evangelization. Committee on Evangelization and

Catechesis. Washington, DC: USCCB Publishing, 2012 (usccb.org).

Porta fidei (The Apostolic

Letter for the Indiction of the Year of Faith). Benedict XVI. Vatican City,

2011 (vatican.va).

United States

Catholic Catechism for Adults. Washington, DC: USCCB Publishing, 2006

(usccb.org).

