Finding a Home

by Marlene Sweeney

I have a

friend who is a realtor. In spite of the recent lull in the housing market, she

loves her job and devotes her energies to helping people find the right space

to call home.

My friend

says that her days are filled with listening to other’s expectations,

evaluating their resources, and finding the home that seems most appropriate

for their needs. Judging by the number of years she has devoted to this

match-making, and the many successful stories she has shared, I sense that her

skills are similar to those that DREs exercise in Sacrament preparation

planning.

Home for the Sacraments

Whenever

the conversation of Sacrament preparation arises among my colleagues, I often

hear them express their hopes and aspirations to connect in a profound and

meaningful way with the families in their programs. That’s because, as DREs, we

experience this short time of sacramental formation as a key moment in which we

can engage people in a deeper and more intimate relationship with God and

community. We realize that parents often come to our doors asking for a Sacrament

for their child, thinking they need only a small learning space—a room—for a

short period of time for this to happen. In reality, we know that this family

needs a home!

Sacrament

preparation is one of the best opportunities the Church has to welcome families

and convince them they are in need of a permanent residence. Offering them a

listening presence, moments of renewal and growth, and opportunities to

discover their own needs for a more spacious place to live may result in a new

spiritual home for them.

Listening Presence

I recall

the sad story a parent shared with me about approaching her parish concerning

her older children’s sacramental needs. She offered the story with the same

painful tone she might have used in talking about a root canal. She spoke of

the great courage it took for her to go to the parish office to discuss her

situation. Once there, she was given a list of things to do and phone numbers

to call—and then was sent on her way.

First and

foremost, this parent wanted someone to listen to why it was that her children

had reached the age they had without being catechized. Instead of a listening

presence, she was handed some information (which she didn’t understand) and was

sent on her way.

Glossy

pamphlets, websites, and newsletters will never take the place of meeting with

people one on one whenever opportunities arise. Many DREs schedule conversations

with parents at the beginning of a Sacrament preparation program. These

exchanges are ways for families to feel known and give parents a chance to bring

up concerns they may have about their own situations.

Some DREs

keep brief summaries of these conversations and follow up with short personal

notes to the parents. DREs who find that time for this personal outreach is

limited might ask members of the pastoral staff to participate in the

conversations and follow up with the parents shortly thereafter. The goal is to

have families feel that they are welcome, they matter, and they are known by others

in their parish family.

Formal Gatherings

When one

family, whose child was preparing to celebrate First Communion, wrote that

their year of preparation made their whole family recognize the God-moments in

their daily lives, I knew that parish leadership would consider this family’s

evaluation a five-star rating.

Defining

what families need to know to adequately prepare their children to celebrate Sacraments

is a voluminous task. DREs and catechists can become weighed down with

doctrines and protocols. Although good texts and parent supplements provide

families with sufficient information and learning, we need to offer more. We

need to provide opportunities for inspiring prayer, heartfelt reflection, and

engaging activities—at church and for the home. This, however, can be difficult

work.

Many DREs

lean on the RCIA model for family or parent formation. Their gatherings are

marked by social time, Scripture sharing, a themed lesson, small group discussion,

applications of the learning, and communal prayer. The prayer experiences often

involve rituals that invite further participation.

These

community-centered gatherings allow participants to experience a fuller sense

of the parish family than they would realize by attending a 45-minute lecture.

If time

and schedules allow, invite people to stay beyond the formal gathering for

refreshments or informal questions and answers; this always is a hospitable

initiative. One parish I know invites last year’s participants to host the

social time. This allows for families—those in Sacrament preparation programs

and those who have been through them—to share unstructured time that can deepen

their experience of the parish family.

Homecoming

Many parents

initially come to the parish in search of Sacraments for their children but

find, instead, a new home. Family gatherings, learning together, and greeting

others at Sunday Mass lead people who are new to the parish into new friendships.

Parents enjoy getting to know other families with similar values. With time, they

begin to look forward to coming together as a community.

My realtor

friend may know how to sell houses, but her skills can’t match the excitement

that DREs know when they accompany a family on its journey of conversion and

find them the best home possible!

Marlene

Sweeney, MEd, MA, is a Certified Pastoral Associate in the Archdiocese of

Chicago. Marlene is a writer and poet whose works have appeared in numerous books

and periodicals. Email Marlene atmcsjames@yahoo.com.

This article was written by the Catechist Staff and appeared in Catechist magazine, December 2012.

