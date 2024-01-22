January 22: Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children (links)

Collect prayer:
God our Creator, we give thanks to you, who alone have the power to impart the breath of life as you form each of us in our mother’s womb; grant, we pray, that we, whom you have made stewards of creation, may remain faithful to this sacred trust and constant in safeguarding the dignity of every human life. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever.
Parish catechetical leaders may find these links from the USCCB.org helpful:
Description of the Day of Prayer
Liturgical resources
Intercessory Prayers for Children Born and Unborn
:::
Posted by Pat Gohn, editor at Catechist.
Image credit: Credit:sx70 / Stock 182424788
Unborn child at 20 weeks via ultrasound