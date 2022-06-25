Actor Jim Caviezel calls Catholic young adults to spiritual battle in a stirring 15-min. talk

Share this article:

Young adults at the Student Leadership Summit conference (#SLS18), sponsored by FOCUS annually, were expecting actor Jim Caviezel to promote the movie, Paul, Apostle of Christ. What they got instead was a 15-minute call to discipleship and the actions that it requires. It is also a call to do the spiritual battle that is necessary in a world that caught in the grip of sin.

Suitable for older teens and adults. (Catechist reminds you: Always preview videos for suitability for your audience.)



LEARN MORE: Find a discussion guide for the movie, Paul Apostle of Christ, written for Catechist by the producers of that movie here.

Image credit: Courtesy of FOCUS

