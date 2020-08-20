Teaching Kids to Respect Others: Racism — a one-hour webinar with Kevin Dowd

Share this article:

In this session, Kevin Dowd draws our attention to Church teaching on the issue of racism and invites us to consider how to bring this teaching into our work as catechists, teachers, DREs/administrators, and youth ministers and pastors. Kevin provides some practical ideas to get us started in the collaborative work of bringing an anti-racist approach to our work in faith formation. The presentation addresses some important current topics such as systemic racism, implicit bias, and police brutality. It also includes a suggestion from the U.S. bishops on how to move forward together in the work of creating a more just and peaceful society, emphasize the importance of opportunities for family faith-sharing and prayer, address the variety of learning methods that parishes are experiencing today.

The Powerpoint presentation is here: Teaching Kids to Respect Others Webinar

If you wish a link to the video above, it is here.

Share this article: