A Recommended Resource for Discovering the Highlights of the New Directory for Catechesis

Catechetical expert Deacon Matthew Halbach presents a user-friendly overview of the Catholic Church’s new Directory for Catechesis with this easy-to-read guide that makes the Directory accessible, relevant and meaningful to those involved in catechetical ministry. Perfect for both new and seasoned catechists, this reference is the ideal resource that belongs in the hands of everyone involved in catechetical ministry and religious education: catechists, pastors, Parish Catechetical Leaders, Catholic school teachers, principals, and diocesan leaders. A MUST READ resource!

This guide presents the official document in an easy-to-follow format by:

Summarizing each of the new Directory’s main parts

main parts Highlighting new points and directions for the Church’s mission of catechesis

Inviting catechists and catechetical leaders to deepen their understanding and appreciation of catechesis and its connection with evangelization and mission

Providing reflection and prayer for each section

Offering a user-friendly glossary of terms for quick reference

About the author:

DEACON MATTHEW HALBACH, PH.D. was ordained in 2018 for the Diocese of Des Moines, IA. He is the Executive Director of Catechesis for William H. Sadlier, Inc. and is a national author and speaker on the topics of mercy, accompaniment, clergy abuse, evangelization and catechesis. He earned his Ph.D. in Catechetics from The Catholic University of America in 2014, and is a reviewer for The International Journal of Evangelization and Catechesis.

