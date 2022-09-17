Scripture Prompts Craft

Share this article:

Help children memorize Bible verses with this Scripture craft

SARA JONCKHEERE

In an effort to bring different types of prayer into your classroom, try this craft that focuses on using Scripture as a basis for dialogue and prayer. You can adapt it based on the age of your students — from guiding them on what Bible verses to pick to leaving it more open-ended and having them find a passage that speaks to their heart.

Supplies Needed

■ index cards

■ hole punch

■ metal book ring

■ washi tape

■ colored pencils/

markers/crayons

■ Bibles

■ pens

Assemble

Punch a hole in the top left corner of each index card. On one side of the card, have students write the book of the Bible, chapter, and verse. Have them include their name so they can read this passage and guide the prayer when their card is chosen. On the other side of the card, write out the Scripture verse using a Bible.

Once the words are complete, use washi tape and writing utensils to decorate the cards. It would also be helpful, especially for younger students, to draw illustrations to help explain the text. Collect all the cards and attach with a book ring.

Using Scripture Cards

To start class, choose one card from the ring. Have the student who designed that card read the verse (either from the card or from the Bible). Talk as a class about what that passage means

and how it is relevant in the lives of the students. Have students write or say their own prayer related to the Bible verse they heard. For younger students, you might need to first model a prayer until they get the concept of using the passage to guide their words.

Example: “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find” (Matthew 7:7). A relevant prayer could be a list of needs the student has that they want to ask God for during this time.

IDEAS FOR YOUNGER STUDENTS

For the youngest learners, print out or write the Scripture verses on the card ahead of time. Then let students illustrate and decorate the card. Give students a list of Bible verses to choose from. This might be sorted by topic or liturgical season. Have students work on this at home and decide as a family which Scripture verse to include.

IDEAS FOR OLDER STUDENTS

Let students find Bible verses that speak to them or include ones that may already be favorites. (Suggestion: Search the Psalms, Proverbs, the Gospels, or Epistles.)

CHALLENGE YOUR STUDENTS

Give them each a different book of the Bible and tell them to find a relevant passage to use. Have them explain the passage and lead a prayer after they read it aloud.

Let Us Pray

Dear Heavenly Father, help us to use the Bible to guide our prayers. Help us to see how your Word is connected to the events of our lives. Amen.



Sara Jonckheere, MA, is an elementary school teacher turned work-at-home mom. Creating a digital curriculum and resources, she shares teaching ideas at SaraJCreations.com.

PHOTOS: SARA JONCKHEERE

This article was originally published in Catechist magazine, September 2018.

Share this article: