Saint Marianne Cope of Molokai

by Page McKean Zyromski

If you’d like a patron saint for when you’re slacking off,

look no further than the newly canonized Franciscan sister of Syracuse, New

York: St. Marianne Cope (1838–1918; canonized October 21, 2012; feast day,

January 23). She is famous for nursing lepers in Hawaii after St. Damien caught

the disease, but there’s much more. Sister Marianne’s stamina and dedication

were remarkable. And she was a catechist—one who believed that the gospel in

action speaks louder than words.

A Learning Sponge

Mother Marianne Cope started life in Germany as Barbara

Koob, immigrating to Utica, New York, when she was a year old. The family

changed the spelling of its name in its new country.

Young Barbara seems always to have been a “learning-sponge.”

If someone had something new to teach her, she soaked it up.

Soon after Barbara finished grade school, she learned

nursing skills as her father suffered a nine-year illness. She wanted to enter

the convent, but waited those nine years so she could work in a nearby factory

to bring home wages for the family.

Immediately upon entering the convent, Barbara’s (now Sister

Marianne) practical skills were put to use teaching school, nursing the sick in

their homes, and managing administrative duties for her order. As superior of

the new St. Joseph Hospital in Syracuse, Mother Marianne drew in medical

students who needed clinical practice. In the agreement with them, she stated

that patients’ rights would be paramount—a century ahead of her time.

To Be One of the Chosen

Then a visitor from Hawaii—seeking nurses for lepers—changed

her life. Mother Marianne longed to be “one of the chosen,” but she had duties

as the superior. She didn’t even pack a trunk when she accompanied the first six

sisters to Hawaii, because she expected to be back within a few weeks. Little

did she know that she would serve there for 35 years, until her death from

natural causes. She promised her sisters, “Wash your hands and you will not

catch leprosy.” To the present day, this remains true.

Once in Hawaii, the sisters set to work, first at the

leprosy hospital in Honolulu and then on the island of death itself, Molokai.

Besides bathing the sores and tending to nursing needs, the tireless women

scrubbed; painted; and planted trees, shrubs, and flowers. Mother Marianne

herself planted an orange grove where she was buried decades later.

Mother Marianne asked her friends to send bolts of colorful

cloth and ribbons. “Why do we need ribbons?” one patient asked. “We’re just

lepers. We’re going to die anyway.” Mother Marianne just smiled because she

knew that beauty and joy feed the soul no matter how much time a person has

left on earth. With her own hands, she sewed dresses for the women suffering

the disease, following the latest fashions. She also taught them how to do

needlework themselves, even with their diseased hands. Soon there was laughter

with sports, games, and music. Robert Louis Stevenson was an impressed visitor

who taught the lepers how to play croquet. He later sent a piano as a gift.

A Small Corner of Heaven

Things were not easy for Mother Marianne. There were

frequent funerals for ravaged bodies, and there was much criticism from

unexpected places. For example, Mother Marianne had to confront those who

abused her patients, even government officials.

Mother Marianne saw defending her patients as being part of

her job, her service to the “least of these.” About the many problems she

faced, she wrote in her journal: “No one knows but Jesus.”

To a nephew, she wrote: “I do not expect a high place in

heaven. I shall be thankful for a little corner where I may love God for all

eternity.”

May St. Marianne Cope give renewed inspiration to all of us

in our various ministries.

Page McKean Zyromski, a catechist for 45 years, has

been a contributor toCATECHIST since 1983. She lives in Painesville, OH.

You may contact her atpagezyromski.com.

This article was written by the Catechist Staff and appeared in Catechist magazine, December 2012.

