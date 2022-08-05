Resources: Prayer for Times of Trouble, Tragedy, or Sadness; plus a parish resource

Share this article:

Many lives have been affected by increased gun violence in our country. We turn to God in prayer as we mourn for the dead and pray for the injured, and seek answers to our deepest needs.

The local parish has an opportunity to shine the light and love of Christ on all those who suffer.

Here are two resources we can immediately recommend:

1. A prayer service resource suitable for children, groups, and families from master catechist Marc Cardaronella.

2. For parish leaders, Catechist also recommends parish and school leaders to have this book handy, The Parish Emergency Kit, by Kathy Hendricks. We never know when a tragedy might strike us locally, nationally, or globally. It might be the horror of a nearby shooting, or a natural disaster. Or it might be fall out from the waves of Catholic grief, angst, and anger over the clergy sexual abuse. Parishes not only need physical emergency preparedness but they need it spiritually as well. This is exactly the kind of book that every pastoral team member needs.

– The Editor

Image credit: Chalabala/ iStock-900894072

