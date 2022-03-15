Prayers in the Face of Violence and Terrorism

God of peace,

As hate builds on hate

and violence follows savage violence,

it is so easy to nd ourselves

weary or numb

or feeling helpless and afraid. “Never again” we say;

we say it so often that the words

get dry in our mouths;

and with every killing, every hateful word, it gets harder and harder to believe it.

Even your Church, the People of God

Is riven with anger and injustice, preying on each other

instead of praying with and for one another,

blaming each other for sins and evils

that live and thrive in every human heart.

God of Love,

Where can we turn but to you? Who, but you, can save us from ourselves?

Who, but you, can revive our spirits and all us with hope?

Do not delay, God!

We fear that time is running out.

Break through our walls of hate

and injustice and violence.



Help us change our hearts and quiet our minds.

Help us set a course of justice, not retribution, compassion,

not intolerance, solidarity, not division,

and hope instead of despair.

Help us to mourn all the victims and bring comfort and solace to their families.

Help us work for peace

in our families and our neighborhoods,

our country and our world.



Fill us with courage and compassion so that

we may be signs to the world that there is another way—

your way of peace and mercy and love.

O God,

Your Son, who gave his life for us, commanded us to love one another

and prayed to you that we all would be one.

Please! Answer your Son’s prayer now!

You are our hope, and our peace, and our Life.

Amen.