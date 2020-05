Share this article:

Due to the coronavirus, COVID-19, the NCCL’s in-person conference has become a two-week virtual program — with a registration fee of just $75.

Dates: May 13-15 and May 19-21

Get all the details and the daily schedule at NCCL.org.

#NCCLWitness2020

Here’s a message from the event’s emcee, Katie Prejean McGrady: