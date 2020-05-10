Children’s Liturgy of the WORD — Fifth Sunday of Easter

Share this article:

Happy Mothers Day! And welcome to the Fifth Sunday of Easter!

Invite children to watch this special Children’s Liturgy of the Word. Thanks to Heidi and Mark from Christ the King Church in South Bend, Indiana, for sharing this with us.

Feel free to share this video with your children or parish. Pflaum’s Children Celebrate children’s leaflet for this week is included in the video comments (and below). Please share!

We’ve embedded the video below, but it can also be found via YOUTUBE here. This video is suitable for all ages.

See other links below that may help you share this Children’s Liturgy of the Word.

Link for God’s House Coloring Page: https://drive.google.com/open?id=128y…

Link for Weekly Children Celebrate Leaflet from Pflaum Publishing Group (Scroll to May 10, 2020): https://drive.google.com/open?id=1b9T…

A special thanks to Pflaum Publishing Group for their generosity in sharing their resources with our children during these challenging weeks as we celebrate Mass at home. Looking ahead, please consider gifting the child in your life with a copy of the Summer Children Celebrate Weekly Leaflets! Visit the following link to order this affordable set, which coordinates with weekly readings starting on Sunday, May 31: https://bayardfaithresources.com/prod…

Credits:

“Come to the Table,” “I Am the Way,” “Gospel Acclamation,” and “Yes, Lord, I Believe,” Music © John Burland/Ovation Music, distributed by Pflaum Publishing Group, a division of Bayard, Inc. Children Celebrate Leader’s Guide Spring 2020 from Pflaum Publishing Group, a division of Bayard, Inc.

Public domain photos and video from these sites: Pexels.com, Pixabay.com, Smithsonian Open Access, Unsplash.com, and Wikimedia Commons.

This video (and future videos) will air on the CatholicTV channel every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Thank you for sharing your children with us! May God bless you and your families, and may He keep you safe in His loving arms. See you next Sunday!

This video was produced by Heidi and Mark Witte (parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Church in South Bend, Indiana). @KidsLiturgy (Twitter) #KidsLiturgyAtHome #ChildrensLiturgy #ChildrensChurch

