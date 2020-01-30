Prayer to Share with Other Catechists

Share this article:

Lord, we gather with a common heritage—our faith.

We gather with a common purpose—to teach that faith.

As a small faith community, we pray for our students and ask that you show us how best to instruct them and share the faith with them.

We pray for our students’ parents and ask that you show us how best to support them in their role as primary educators of their children.

And we pray for the needs of all of us gathered here. (Pause) Help us to show one another how to live faithfully, hope joyfully, and love courageously.

Amen.

Excerpted from Prayers for Catechists, by Kass Dotterweich. Copyright 2006. Published by Pflaum Publishing Group (pflaum.com). Used with permission. All rights reserved.

Photo by Thomas Bormans on Unsplash

